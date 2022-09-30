Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Shares Down 13%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. 1,749 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.
Uwharrie Capital Trading Up 14.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.
About Uwharrie Capital
Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
