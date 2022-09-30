US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) Trading 2.1% Higher

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.76. 920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.
US Equity Dividend Select ETF Stock Down 2.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.