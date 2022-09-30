University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Shares Down 1.4%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50.

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

