Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UEIC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Universal Electronics stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. 3,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,009. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

