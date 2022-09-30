Unity Software (NYSE:U) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on U. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unity Software Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of U stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,421 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

