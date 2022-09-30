United Security Bancshares Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Security Bancshares in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

