United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.12. 51,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,801. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.67 and its 200 day moving average is $189.14. The stock has a market cap of $141.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.11 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

