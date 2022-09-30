Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Short Interest Update

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,181,800 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,502,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,688.3 days.

UNBLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €68.00 ($69.39) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €50.00 ($51.02) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($60.20) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of UNBLF opened at $40.75 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $81.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

