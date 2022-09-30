Under Armour Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 16,881 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 335% compared to the average volume of 3,884 put options.
Under Armour Stock Down 5.7 %
NYSE:UAA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.95. 790,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899,268. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 6,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,833 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Under Armour by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 790,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 435,751 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Under Armour (UAA)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.