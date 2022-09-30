Under Armour Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 16,881 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 335% compared to the average volume of 3,884 put options.

Under Armour Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE:UAA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.95. 790,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899,268. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Williams Trading downgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 6,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,833 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Under Armour by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 790,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 435,751 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

