Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Down to $7.37

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.37, but opened at $7.11. Under Armour shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 207,146 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after buying an additional 1,017,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,499,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after buying an additional 200,607 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Under Armour by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,500 shares during the period. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.