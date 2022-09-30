UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 532,106 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,457,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 532,106 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

