UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 204 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $14,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFVA. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.02.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.