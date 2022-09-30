UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $19,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 517,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR opened at $127.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.75.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

