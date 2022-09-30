UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,525 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $18,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $79.28 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

