UMB Bank n.a. Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,140,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $67,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

