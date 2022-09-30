UMB Bank n.a. Has $50.66 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 267,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $782,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $10,417,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $54,978,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.19 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.52 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

