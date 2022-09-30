UMB Bank n.a. Has $47.94 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $47,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 27,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,392,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $234.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

