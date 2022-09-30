UMB Bank n.a. Has $43.90 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,031 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 34,488 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $43,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,078,739,000 after buying an additional 351,289 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.07. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $97.54 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $172.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.