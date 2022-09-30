UMB Bank n.a. Has $27.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $27,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,971,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $166.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.54.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

