UMB Bank n.a. Has $23.41 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

