Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultralife in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ULBI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.74. 9,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The company has a market cap of $76.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.13 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 40,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 840,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,869.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 16,400 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 856,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 40,052 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 840,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,869.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 87,300 shares of company stock worth $406,787. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ultralife by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ultralife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

