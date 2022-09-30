UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PATH. Mizuho lowered shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $37.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.47.

UiPath Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

Insider Activity at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,800 shares of company stock worth $3,129,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,197 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $28,273,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $457,123,000 after buying an additional 4,513,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 1,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 198,461 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 188,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.



