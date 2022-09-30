UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Evercore ISI

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut UDR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.94.

NYSE:UDR opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 111.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in UDR during the second quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in UDR by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

