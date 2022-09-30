Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 295,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,498,034. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

