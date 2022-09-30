U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,631. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Luke Anthony Norman acquired 7,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $27,291.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,070.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. State Street Corp raised its position in U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in U.S. Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 650 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

