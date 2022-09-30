Twinci Tops 1-Day Volume of $46,676.00 (TWIN)

Twinci (TWIN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Twinci coin can currently be bought for $0.0728 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Twinci has a total market capitalization of $363,790.00 and $46,676.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Twinci has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Twinci Profile

Twinci’s launch date was April 27th, 2021. Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins. Twinci’s official website is twinci.io. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Twinci

According to CryptoCompare, “Twinci is a decentralized NFTs social networking application on blockchain where users can create, sell, and collect digital products. They can receive an unlimited amount of money through the works that people drop a heart.TWIN is a Twinci token on the NFTs market. It can be used to buy and sell NFTs products that users like, and they will receive special offers when using TWIN tokens to pay. Profits from sharing revenue with art creators and collecting fees for Dapp's NFTs transactions will be burned quarterly, and the more active the NFTs market is, the less the total supply of NFTs will be.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Twinci directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Twinci should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Twinci using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

