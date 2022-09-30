Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Update

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the August 31st total of 106,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THCA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,829. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuscan Holdings Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $129,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 7.2% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 693,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,598 shares during the period. 18.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tuscan Holdings Corp. II

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

