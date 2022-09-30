Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.85

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.85 and traded as high as $30.15. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 363,610 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,272,000 after purchasing an additional 179,169 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,907,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,724,000 after acquiring an additional 221,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,430,000 after acquiring an additional 64,073 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,926,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,589,000 after acquiring an additional 176,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,503,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

