Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.85

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.85 and traded as high as $30.15. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 363,610 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.
Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.