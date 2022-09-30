Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.67

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.67 and traded as low as $39.30. Tucows shares last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 40,154 shares changing hands.

Tucows Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $424.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41.

Institutional Trading of Tucows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tucows by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,112,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Tucows by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 393,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,458,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tucows by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,400,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tucows by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 342,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,287,000 after buying an additional 105,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tucows by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

