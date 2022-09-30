Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 30.9% in September

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 425.0 days.
Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TSMRF opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. Tsumura & Co. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $31.08.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsumura & Co. (TSMRF)
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.