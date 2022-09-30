Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 30.9% in September

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 425.0 days.

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TSMRF opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. Tsumura & Co. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

