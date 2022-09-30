TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 7,748 Shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the period. Barings Participation Investors accounts for about 1.7% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 19,464 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 10.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 748,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 98,698 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

NYSE MPV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.16. 111,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,391. Barings Participation Investors has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

Barings Participation Investors Announces Dividend

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

