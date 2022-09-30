TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 26,716 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,716 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,718,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $509,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 612,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,629.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $509,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 612,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,629.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,501.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.18. 1,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $20.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Further Reading

