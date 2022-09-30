TSP Capital Management Group LLC Increases Position in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,867,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Metals comprises 1.2% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Trilogy Metals were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 19.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Shares of TMQ stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.43. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMQ. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

