TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $7.99 Million Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,150 shares during the period. Consolidated Water comprises about 3.1% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 3.61% of Consolidated Water worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 25.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of CWCO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,192. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $20.58.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Consolidated Water

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $56,457.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,834.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

