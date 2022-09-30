TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Up 731.3% in September

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 731.3% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Up 11.4 %

TScan Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,884. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRX. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,605,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 53,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

