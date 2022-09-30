TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001028 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $20.00 million and approximately $352,525.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrustSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

