Truist Financial Trims IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Target Price to $22.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IBEX from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.
IBEX stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. IBEX has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $20.69.
IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
