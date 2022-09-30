Truist Financial Trims IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Target Price to $22.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IBEX from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX Price Performance

IBEX stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. IBEX has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IBEX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 13,027.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in IBEX by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,392,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.