Truist Financial Trims IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Target Price to $22.00

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEXGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IBEX from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

IBEX Price Performance

IBEX stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. IBEX has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 13,027.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in IBEX by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,392,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBEX

(Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.