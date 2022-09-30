Truist Financial Begins Coverage on JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FROG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

FROG stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. JFrog has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $42.33.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.58 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 35.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,657,134 shares in the company, valued at $118,969,528.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,500 shares of company stock worth $2,203,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 98.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

