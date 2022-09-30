Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Troika Media Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Troika Media Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,864 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Troika Media Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Troika Media Group Price Performance

Shares of TRKAW stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,450. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11. Troika Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

