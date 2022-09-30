Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,918,665 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. KB Financial Group makes up about 12.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $71,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 37,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $3,719,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

