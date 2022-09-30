Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,624 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories accounts for 1.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Dolby Laboratories worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 39.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 17.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $65.69 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $96.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading

