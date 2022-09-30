Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 252,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRIB. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 125,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. 27.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.34. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 347.92% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

