Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 57,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 870,635 shares.The stock last traded at $11.07 and had previously closed at $10.01.

Tricida Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The stock has a market cap of $599.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tricida

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $309,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,220,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,809,258.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Tricida news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $501,089.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 732,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,832,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $309,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,220,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,809,258.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 754,530 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,015 over the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tricida by 290.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter.

Tricida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.