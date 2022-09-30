Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 57,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 870,635 shares.The stock last traded at $11.07 and had previously closed at $10.01.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The stock has a market cap of $599.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tricida by 290.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter.
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
