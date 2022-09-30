Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.37

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.37 and traded as low as C$3.53. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.53, with a volume of 2,895 shares traded.

Tree Island Steel Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$98.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

About Tree Island Steel

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

