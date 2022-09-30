Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in September

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,501,400 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 1,143,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 214.5 days.

Transurban Group Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:TRAUF opened at $8.42 on Friday. Transurban Group has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $10.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

