Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

