TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TAC. TheStreet downgraded TransAlta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.02. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.56 million. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

