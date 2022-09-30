Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Shares of BA opened at $123.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

