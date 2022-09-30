Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Amgen by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Amgen by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,061,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,702,000 after acquiring an additional 200,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $3,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $227.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.54 and its 200 day moving average is $243.29. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

