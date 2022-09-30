Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 448,265 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448,265 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

